Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Top 5 Addictive Party Anthems To Dance Along To

Get ready to dance the night away with these addictive Eurovision dance anthems.

There are plenty of reasons why people are addicted to the Eurovision Song Contest. For some, it is the insanely epic power ballads, for others, the costumes and pyrotechnics. But, for many, it is the party anthems that they like to tune in for. Some are outright addictive, whereas others are outright ridiculous. The common theme, however, is the fact that they would be most at home in a bar or nightclub where people can dance the night away to them.

So, here’s the top five list of addictive dance anthems from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

“We Got Love” by Jessica Mauboy (Australia)

Australia isn’t even a part of Europe, but, thanks to their membership in the European Broadcasting Union and the huge fan base for Eurovision in Australia, this will be the fourth year they will be officially participating. And, they take their Eurovision song choice seriously. This year, Jessica Mauboy has a catchy dance number called, “We Got Love.” It starts slowly but will have you dancing by the chorus. Mauboy has previously sung in Eurovision, but only as an interval act, according to SBS Australia.

“X My Heart” by Aisel (Azerbaijan)

Performed by Azeri singer Aisel, “X My Heart” is written by Sandra Bjurman. Dimitris Kontopoulos and Tim Bran produced the addictive dance anthem. Along with the official digital version of this Eurovision entry, fans can also download a karaoke version.

“Lie To Me” by Mikolas Josef (Czech Republic)

Czech singer Mikolas Josef not only performs this Eurovision dance anthem, but he wrote it too. During his rehearsal of “Lie to Me,” Josef landed badly after performing a back flip. As a result, he was taken to the hospital in a neck brace to check for damage. It was confirmed by Eurovisionary that Josef did complete his second rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, so it seems he has been cleared to perform during the event.

“Fuego” by Eleni Foureira (Cyprus)

Cyprus appears to have listened closely to what is popular on U.S. top 40 charts this year. Metro describes this Eurovision dance anthem as “a spicy modern pop song with a strong Latino beat.” Although sung by Greek singer Eleni Foureira, this song is composed by Alex P, a Swedish producer and songwriter.

“Hvala, Ne!” by Lea Sirk (Slovenia)

With her pink hair, sheer black jumpsuit, and a title that translates to “Thanks, no,” Lea Sirk is on point for producing a catchy dance anthem for the Eurovision Song Contest this year. It is a labor or love for Sirk, though, as this is the fourth time she has tried to represent her country in Eurovision.

The first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 has already aired. The second semi-final will be broadcast on Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m. The grand final will then air on Saturday, May 12, 2018, starting at 7 p.m. All times are in WEST (Western European Summer Time) or UTC/GMT + 1.