Marvel’s Thanos Is Invading ‘Fornite: Battle Royale’ With A Limited Time Mode

The Mad Titan crosses over to 'Fortnite' with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Thanos, the biggest movie villain of 2018, is crashing the Fortnite: Battle Royale party with his own limited time event. The immensely popular multiplayer shooter for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS is running with a crossover event where players battle to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and transform into the Mad Titan from Avengers: Infinity War.

The “Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup” mode will launch in Fortnite: Battle Royale starting Tuesday, May 8 and run for at least one week, according to Entertainment Weekly. The event will start just like normal matches with 100 players dropping into the map from the Battle Bus. However, the Infinity Gauntlet, equipped with all six Infinity Stones, will spawn somewhere on the map. The player who finds and equips the gauntlet will transform into Thanos “wielding all the power that comes with him.”

Whether this means players will suddenly be able to turn bullets into bubbles remains to be seen.

Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo brothers appear to be fairly ecstatic about the new mode. The pair rarely posts anything on Twitter but shared the following teaser trailer.

The director duo told Entertainment Weekly they are massive fans of Fortnite: Battle Royale and would take breaks to play a few matches while editing Avengers: Infinity War. They eventually contacted Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard and began working out the details of the comic book movie and cartoon-ish shooter crossover.

“Out of the blue, I get this call from Joe. And after a bit of geeking out over each other’s work, we start brainstorming these crazy ideas,” Mustard told EW. “It was really important that whatever we did, it had to be super authentic to both Fortnite and the Avengers: Infinity War, and something that fans of both would be excited about. About an hour later, we had the bones of this awesome idea for a limited time gameplay mode, and almost immediately our team got started.”

That Explains The Season 4 Theme

The inclusion of Thanos fits in with the theme of the recently released Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 4. The shooter received a major update just last week that brought a meteor crashing into the map that turned Dusty Depot into Dusty Divot. The main crater plus smaller craters contain meteor rocks dubbed “Hop Rocks” which were sprinkled around the map to give players a low-gravity boost when consumed. Additionally, the revamped Battle Pass features superheroic type cosmetic items for players to earn.

Fortnite: Battle Royale has seen a massive amount of success in the past few months to become one of the top free-to-play PC games and the top overall free-to-play console game. Even Activision is looking at the Epic Games surprise hit for inspiration on how it will innovate its next slate of games.