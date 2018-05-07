Tristan Thompson Gave Khloe Kardashian A List Of Relationship Demands After Reconciliation, Reports ‘Radar’

The drama between Tristan and Khloe continues to heat up.

Tristan Thompson has reportedly given Khloe Kardashian a list of demands to abide by after the couple’s reconciliation. As many fans know, Tristan and Khloe are on the rocks after photos and video surfaced of the NBA star cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with multiple women surfaced. However, despite the cheating scandal, sources claim that Tristan is in the driver’s seat.

According to a May 7 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson allegedly gave Khloe Kardashian a list of demands in return for “staying in Khloe’s life long-term.” An insider claims that Thompson continues to maintain that he has done nothing wrong, and that the Kardashian family “exaggerated” his cheating and womanizing in hopes of ruining his reputation.

After the shocking cheating scandal erupted online, Khloe was said to be “confused” about whether or not she wanted to stay with Tristan. However, since the birth of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, Kardashian is said to be “desperate” to make things work with her baby daddy, which is giving Tristan much of the power in the relationship.

The source goes on to say that Tristan Thompson is willing to walk away from his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, but that he has agreed to stay for now, but only if Khloe’s family stops “spreading stories,” and he gets a percentage of Kardashian’s profits from the family’s reality series.

Tristan is also allegedly demanding that Khloe let him see baby True whenever he wants, and is insisting that she fly out to meet him wherever his NBA schedule takes him. The insider states that Thompson has a “you owe me attitude,” and that Kardashian is seriously considering meeting some of his demands despite the fact that he is the one who cheated on her.

Although Khloe Kardashian reportedly considered leaving Tristan Thompson and heading back to L.A. after giving birth to little True, it seems she’s decided to give him another shot. The couple were spotted having lunch in Cleveland last week, and Khloe even attended one of Tristan’s games over the weekend. Some fans are not happy that Khloe has decided to try to work things out with her cheating baby daddy, but it seems that Kardashian will likely explain her way of thinking during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.