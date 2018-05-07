Iggy Azalea Denies Tyga Dating Rumors, ‘Honestly’ Not Dating Anyone

The Aussie hip-hop queen shuts down rumors of a romance with the 'Rack City' rapper.

Iggy Azalea is being completely honest with her fans about her dating life. The 27-year-old “Fancy” rapper wants fans to know that she is single—and may not even be ready to mingle. According to E! News, Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to set the record straight about rumors that she is dating fellow hip-hop artist Tyga.

In a now-deleted tweet, Iggy made her relationship status crystal clear, telling her fans:

“I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again. I’m still extremely single & I’m not dating anyone. Honestly.”

Iggy Azalea and Tyga became the subject of rampant romance rumors after they were seen hanging out together and holding hands at Coachella—where they sported matching Vans. According to Us Weekly, last month Iggy and Tyga arrived hand-in-hand to a late-night post-Coachella bash after attending the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California. Azalea and Tyga attended the TAO x Revolve Desert Nights party, where a source told Us the duo spent “at least two hours” sitting together on a couch and talking while in a private backstage area.

In addition to the Coachella cameo, the Aussie rapper made a surprise appearance onstage during Tyga’s set at the Jumanji Festival in Melbourne in March, where he introduced her as “the queen of Australia.” Iggy and Tyga were also recently spotted roller skating at World of Wheels in Los Angeles, according to Life & Style.

Iggy Azalea clarified her relationship status amid all the rumors that she's dating Tyga: https://t.co/qat5B4p75q — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 6, 2018

Hollywood Life reported that Iggy and Tyga have been friends for a long time after previously working together. The rappers have collaborated and performed together several times in the past and they even appeared on the Valentine’s Day edition of MTV’s TRL earlier this year. An insider told Hollywood Life that Iggy and Tyga just recently turned things into a “friends with benefits” situation, teasing that a more serious dating scenario could be in the cards for them in the future.

But for now, Iggy is squashing all romance rumors with Tyga—or with anyone.

Iggy Azalea was previously engaged to basketball player Nick Young, but their relationship ended amid Young’s involvement in a cheating scandal. As for Tyga, his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner made for some serious tabloid headlines, so he may not be ready for another round of that with Iggy Azalea.

You can see video of Iggy Azalea and Tyga at Coachella below.