‘Conan Exiles’ Servers Getting Wiped Today In Preparation For Official Launch

Funcom is giving PS4 and Xbox One players a fresh start for the 'Conan Exiles' launch.

Funcom is taking the Conan Exiles official servers offline for much of the day Monday and into Tuesday in preparation for the open-world survival game’s official launch. Additionally, the existing Xbox One and PC official servers will be completely wiped to give all players are a fresh and fair start in the Exiled Lands.

All Conan Exiles official servers will be taken offline at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT today, May 7. Funcom will spend that time wiping the servers clean and getting them ready for the official launch that starts on Tuesday, May 8 at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT.

Funcom plans to have 225 official servers available at launch across multiple regions. Additionally, the servers will come in the following three different configurations:

PVP servers will allow player versus player at all times. However, the ability to damage enemy buildings will only be turned on during the prime time hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. local server time.

PVE servers mean no player versus player combat or the ability to damage enemy buildings. Additionally, Thralls will not be able to attack players or be attacked in return.

PVE Conflict servers will be limited to just the PC at first and could be expanded to PS4 and Xbox One depending on how they are received. Players will be able to attack one another during the prime time hours of 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. but will not be able to damage enemy buildings.

The Purge will be active on all Conan Exiles official servers to start during the local server hours between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. For those not familiar, the Purge is when local NPCs and creatures in a zone will attack a player’s base after they’ve harvested lots of resources, built a large base, and/or killed lots of AI-controlled characters.

Funcom is not touching privately run servers but is recommending server owners to wipe their servers. Conan Exiles has undergone numerous changes over the past few months and starting fresh will reduce the chance of issues cropping up due to incompatibilities between old items and spawn points and new ones. Privately run servers will also have the benefit of setting their own rules regarding PVE vs. PVP, the Purge, harvesting resources, and other settings.

Conan Exiles has been a whirlwind ride through Early Access on the PC and Xbox One in the past 14 months. The game has changed quickly and is adding the all-new swamp and volcano areas as part of the official release plus the new Lemurian faction and the Derketo religion with a terrifying avatar split between life and death.