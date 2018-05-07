Taylor Swift Kicked Lena Dunham Out Of Her Squad, According To ‘Radar Online’

Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham are reportedly no longer friends.

Taylor Swift’s squad may have just gotten a bit lighter. The fan-favorite singer is said to have kicked former friend Lena Dunham out of her powerful group of friends after the actress’s shocking breakup with Jack Antonoff.

According to a May 7 report by Radar Online, Taylor Swift has been freezing Lena Dunham out of her squad. Sources tell the website that Taylor could see Lena’s split with Jack Antonoff coming and that there was “no question” about who Swift’s loyalties were with after the split. Swift and Antonoff were reportedly friends way before Taylor met Lena. The insider states that Dunham was only introduced to the singer’s friend group after beginning to date Antonoff, adding that Lena was only “vaguely aware of Taylor’s career” before she started dating Jack.

Jack Antonoff, a record producer, has been a close companion of Taylor Swift for years, and the singer allegedly credits him with helping her land at the very top of the music game. Sources claim that because of Taylor and Jack’s close relationship, as well as the fact that Lena Dunham is more of a “glorified fan,” that Swift has completely turned her back on the actress. The insider adds that Lena was always an “outsider” among Taylor’s friend group, which includes some very famous people such as Ruby Rose, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and many more.

Lena Dunham is best known for her role on the hit HBO series Girls, which followed her character, Hannah, and her closest girlfriends, Marni, Jessa, and Shoshanna as they navigated life as 20-somethings in New York City. The series dealt with relationships, drug use, death, and everything in between, and also helped put current Star Wars villain, Adam Driver, on the map.

Dunham and Antonoff had dated for five years before their split back in December 2017. The couple, who were spotted with Taylor Swift multiple times, was said to be growing apart and decided that it “made sense” for them to call off their long relationship. Sources revealed that they ended on good terms, and both want “the best” for each other moving forward.