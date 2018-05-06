‘Sex And The City’ Star Kristin Davis Becomes Mom-Of-Two, Adopts Baby Boy, According To A Writer On Facebook

'SATC' star Kristin Davis is now the proud mommy of two!

According to an exclusive report by a Los Angeles journalist named Marc Malkin on Facebook, Sex in the City star Kristin Davis has expanded her family and become the proud mommy of two after adopting a baby boy.

As fans of the 53-year-old actress know, this isn’t the first time Davis has adopted. Back in 2011, Kristin adopted her first child – Gemma – who is now 7-years-old. In the exclusive Facebook report, Marc reminds fans how Kristin revealed to feel “blessed” after the adoption of her daughter seven years ago. One can only imagine how blessed the Couples Retreat star must feel after the decision to adopt a second child.

As Us Weekly reports, the Sex in the City star was always very open about what type of future her daughter Gemma, who is African-American, would have after Donald Trump became president of the United States.

Davis noted that she is white and has lived her entire life with a “white privilege,” and she always thought she knew what that meant. However, it was not until she adopted her daughter that she was given a completely different perspective on the issue.

“But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”

Davis has accepted the fact that she has to raise her daughter to be hyper aware of the world around her for her own safety because of how differently some people may look at her because of her race.

At this time, the Jack and Jill star has yet to make any public comments about the adoption of her second child and first son. The exclusive Facebook report also didn’t reveal any personal details regarding the age or race of the baby boy. Moreover, fans may have to wait until Kristin decides to go public to learn the name of Gemma’s new baby brother.

Given the actress’s adoption history and openness about racial issues since she adopted her daughter, it is clear that the race of her second child really doesn’t matter much to her.