Kristin Cavallari On Channeling Her ‘B**** Persona’ Into Being A Boss And Owning Her Own Company

Kristin Cavallari is most known for starring in MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, which aired from 2004 to 2010. To fans of the show, drama followed Kristin. However, Cavallari said that she was playing a role on the hit MTV series.

“In The Hills, I knew sort of this character that they wanted me to play. When I decided to come on board, I made a decision and I was like, “OK, this is my job and I’m going to separate my Hills life from my real life.”

Now, the mom-of-three is excited to introduce fans to the “real Kristin” in her upcoming reality show, Very Cavallari.

“I think Very Cavallari is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin.”

Kristin said that the show will portray different sides of her. The 31-year-old entrepreneur said that viewers will see her juggling life as a wife, a best friend, and businesswoman.

“It’s every area of my life. So it’s me as a wife, it’s me as a best friend, and it’s me as a boss, as a businesswoman. So the ‘bitch’ persona — I think I’ve been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most.”

Cavallari may have a few regrets and moments that she isn’t too proud of after appearing on The Hills and Laguna Beach, but she credits the shows with shaping her who she is today.

“I remember [executive producer] Adam DiVello asked if I was cool with the whole, ‘The B**** is Back’ slogan and I was like, ‘Yeah, if I’m going to do it, let’s do it.’ It’s kind of how I’ve always been. Even on Laguna Beach, at the end of the day, we were filming a show. It has to be entertaining, I get that.”

The True Roots author said that she is excited for fans to see her in a new light since wrapping up The Hills seven years ago. Very Cavallari is the first time that Kristin was involved in the production aspect of filming and now she is able to say, “This is 100 percent me.”

Cavallari said that after almost eight years, she was ready to be filmed again. In the time she stopped filming, Kristin got married and started raising a family. Kristin tied the knot with NFL alum Jay Cutler, and welcomed three children: Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2. Cavallari also launched her own lifestyle brand called Uncommon James.

“I just feel like so much has happened in those eight years. And with Jay being done with football, I’m finally able to do a show. Our lives for the past seven years have really revolved around Jay’s schedule.”

Kristin said that the time was right to start filming again and she’s excited to let the world back into her life. However, this time around, Kristin has an executive producer credit, so she’s happy knowing that if she wants something taken out of the show, she could make it happen.

Cavallari said that this was a “very, very freeing feeling” after coming from Laguna Beach and The Hills, where she had no control or say over anything, according to People.

Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler’s Children Will Not Appear On ‘Very Cavallari’

Kristen said that she made sure before filming Very Cavallari that her husband, Jay Cutler, was on board. Cavallari said that it took a lot of convincing on her part. Kristin said that her husband is used to being a public figure, but he just wanted to play football and stay out of the media aspect of it, according to People.

For Jay Cutler, it was an adjustment to have cameras in the home. Kristin said that she and Jay talked about what they could and couldn’t film, and what they were willing to put into the public.

“I care more about my family than I do about the show, so I just really wanted to make sure that he was comfortable.”

The couple also decided not to feature their children in the reality show. Cavallari said that this was a “very conscious decision.” Kristin’s children, whose faces she doesn’t show on social media, are not in the show at all.

Kristin said that they loved being a part of the filming process, but wants her children away from the spotlight until they are old enough to decide on their own.

“When they’re old enough to decide if they want a camera following them around that’s one thing, but they’re 5, 3, and 2 and I want to keep them that way.”

Cavallari is definitely open to the idea for a possible Hills reunion, if producers would allow the cast could point out fake scenes and situations.

“It would be great to be able to go through and be like, ‘This was fake. This was fake. This was real, but this was fake and this was fake.'”

Cavallari said that it would be great to catch up with her former castmates and see where everyone is at in their lives.