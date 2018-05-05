Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Seen Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is standing by Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian is standing by her man. The new mom was spotted out for the first time with Tristan Thompson since the shocking cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian family just days before the birth of Khloe’s baby daughter, True Thompson.

According to a May 4 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out together on Friday, marking their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter, True, and the cheating scandal. As many fans already know, photos and video of Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women surfaced just days before Kardashian gave birth in Cleveland.

Khloe and Tristan have not publicly spoken out about the cheating scandal. However, Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and openly talked about the scandal. Kim revealed that the only thing she could say about the situation was that it was “f—ked up” and “sad.” However, Kim says that her younger sister is strong and is getting through the ordeal the best that she can.

On Friday, fans caught Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on video having lunch at Town Hall restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, where the couple lives. The public appearance came just hours after sources confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were officially back together, and that Thompson had moved back into the house with Kardashian and their newborn baby daughter.

Khloe and Tristan Together Again After Cheating Scandal https://t.co/ZUGFAsgV5Z — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2018

Sources tell the magazine that Khloe Kardashian “seems happy,” and that she loves being a mom to baby True. In addition, the insider reveals that Khloe “seems okay” with Tristan and that the couple are not talking about a split at this point. The reality star is reportedly focused on keeping her family together and has been “very firm” with Tristan and believes that he also wants to work things out to keep their new little family intact.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship issues, as well as their thoughts and feelings on the cheating scandal, will likely be a major storyline when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.