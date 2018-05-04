Paris Jackson, Cara Delevingne Dating Rumors Surface After Night Out In NYC

Is Paris Jackson dating the fashion model-turned-actress?

Now that she’s 20-years-old, the question of who Paris Jackson is dating is fresh in everyone’s minds.

And though she’s yet to confirm that she’s been dating fashion model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, the duo certainly know how to keep the blogs gossiping about their are-they-or-aren’t-they status.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the rumors around Paris Jackson dating Cara Delevingne began swirling again when the duo was caught partying together in New York City last night.

They were first spotted shopping together at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store.

Fans and photographers alike noticed that the duo wore strikingly similar outfits — white tank tops with their bras exposed, extreme cut-off jeans, and carrying matching roses. How cute!

They changed into something a lot more revealing when they went partying later that night. Jackson, who is known for her more bohemian style, opted for a cream-colored dress and a brown fringed pair of boots.

Delevingne also wore a cream-colored dress but chose to wear a more traditional pair of brown heels with it.

The duo first sparked dating rumors when Jackson got a tattoo of the British Union Jack on her lower back and then posed for very sexy photos with Delevingne for her Instagram.

In the photos, Delevingne can be seen kissing Jackson’s tattoo.

Shortly thereafter, Paris Jackson posted a photo of her “Netflix and Chill” date with Delevingne, further fueling the dating rumors.

But a source close to the Paper Towns star says that while she considers Jackson a “good friend,” and she’s definitely attracted to her, they both have very busy schedules — especially now that Delevingne has a contract with Carnival Row — that she doesn’t have time for a serious relationship with anyone, let alone Paris Jackson, right now.

That doesn’t, however, stop the rumors about Cara Delevingne dating Paris Jackson. However, the duo was also recently spotted out on a “double date” with actor Macauley Culkin (a longtime Jackson family friend) and his girlfriend.

When reached for comment, neither Paris Jackson nor Cara Delevingne had any, either individually or through their reps.

can’t decide which one i like more pic.twitter.com/NO51ACHEvu — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) April 19, 2018

It should be interesting to see if Paris Jackson really is dating Cara Delevingne as the rumors suggest.