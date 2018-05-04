Taylor Swift Dating Trickster God Loki Had The Winter Soldier ‘Really Worried’ For Marvel Co-Star

Sebastian Stan confesses that he was extremely concerned for Tom Hiddleston when he dated Taylor Swift.

Leave it to Andy Cohen to get the dirt on all the drama happening in the celebrity dating world.

According to E! Online, Avengers star Sebastian Stan made a rather shocking revelation about his co-star Tom Hiddleston dating pop star Taylor Swift on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the show, a fan called in to ask the 35-year-old to weigh in Hiddleston’s short-winded romance with Swift as well as Hiddleston’s infamous “I Heart T.S.” tank top. The actor confessed that he was extremely concerned but also obsessed with the relationship at the same time.

“I don’t know I was really worried, mainly for him.”

The actor also noted that love is “quick and hard,” which appeared to be the case in the three month romance between Hiddleston and Swift. Elle shares that Hiddleston and Swift quickly hooked up following her breakup with Calvin Harris in 2016. The pair apparently met in May at the Met Gala when Swift was still dating Harris. A few weeks later, Harris and Swift broke up and just days after, Swift was photographed kissing Hiddleston in Rhode Island in June.

Over the course of their summer fling, the couple traveled everywhere from New York to Nashville to Italy see each other. Tom even met Taylor’s parents when he visited Nashville.

By September of 2016, US Weekly broke the news that Swift and Hiddleston had called it quits after dating for just three months over the summer. Swift allegedly ended the relationship after Tom wanted their romance to be more public whereas Swift wanted to keep things quiet to avoid possible backlash from fans.

But in an interview with GQ, it appears that Hiddleston has nothing but good things to say about his former girlfriend calling her an “amazing woman.”

“She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time,” he said of the 28-year-old.

Sebastian Stan has been on a press junket promoting his upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War. For the role, Stan needed to bulk up in order to achieve superhero status. Stan’s trainer, Don Saladino, opened up to Men’s Health about the star’s workout regimen which included handstands, squats, pull-ups, barbell curls and more.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently airing at movie theaters across the country. The all star cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Evans.