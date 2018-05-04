‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Location Photos Hint At Georgie’s Group Making An Appearance

Fans already assume that Georgie will be a part of the Commonwealth associated with the New World Order.

In Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, a new character, Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), was introduced. While the meeting was brief, fans of the comic book series the TV show is based on immediately started linking Georgie to the New World Order storyline. Now, as onset photos emerge of Season 9 locations, it seems fans might get to see more of Georgie and if she is actually linked to the Commonwealth group associated with the New World Order.

When Georgie arrived and handed Maggie (Lauren Cohan) a manual that will help her reboot civilization, fans started speculating on which new group would be introduced as a result of Georgie’s arrival. The obvious choice is to link her to the Commonwealth, a group associated with the New World Order just being introduced in the comic books series that AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on.

Using the assumption that Georgie is also somehow connected to the helicopters seen flying over Virginia lately and the fact that Georgie’s group are separate from those on the ground, such as Rick and Negan’s groups, it would seem likely that Georgie and the Commonwealth could be linked. Added to this is the fact that Georgie seems intent on establishing a new world order.

Gene Page / AMC

Now, images have emerged on Twitter that shows filming locations for Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

The first image is from Carla McMillian, who serves on the Georgia Court of Appeals. While she posted the pictures mainly to impress her children, it has also impressed fans of The Walking Dead. Some viewers made the automatic assumption these images could indicate the Commonwealth storyline. Although, realistically, these images could be from any part of the zombie apocalypse.

Scene outside the Judicial Building where the Walking Dead is filming. Photos taken to impress my kids. pic.twitter.com/LbWR8DcwNT — JudgeCarla McMillian (@JudgeCarla) May 2, 2018

However, it is the second photo that has really made fans excited. This image, posted by WSB-TV news reporter Richard Elliot, shows the inside of the Capitol Building. It is set up with tents and has led to the suggestion by comic book fans that this is the sort of place the Commonwealth — and, by effect, Georgie — would occupy.

Zombies at the State Capitol? No jokes please. A production company is shooting some scenes for The Walking Dead inside the Rotunda. BTW, parts of Mitchell St will be closed again for filming this week. pic.twitter.com/WfmdbovhD6 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 2, 2018

As Screen Rant points out, while the Commonwealth group are not yet considered antagonists, their view on the world and the way they like to keep the rich separated from the poor could be an indication that trouble will be brewing in the future.

However, fans of The Walking Dead will just have to tune into Season 9 when it premieres to find out if Georgie and the Commonwealth are linked.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC later this year.