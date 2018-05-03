‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Dresses In Her Dad’s Clothes While Attending His Funeral In Utah [Photo]

Lala Kent chose a sentimental ensemble as she said her final goodbyes.

Lala Kent wore her dad’s shirt and tie to his funeral on Wednesday in Utah.

After being joined by a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, the singer and actress took to her Instagram story, where she shared a photo of herself preparing to celebrate the life of her father.

“Dad’s shirt and tie,” Kent wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie.

In her photo, Kent was seen wearing her dad’s outfit paired with a set of thigh-high boots, a pin, dangly earings, and a messy bun. Meanwhile, in the reality star’s hand, she was seen holding a glass of what appeared to be champagne with her promise ring from boyfriend Randall Emmett in plain view.

Kent announced the sudden passing of her father last week on Instagram with a video post of her father riding with her in a car through Los Angeles. At the time, Page Six told readers that Kent Burningham had passed away unexpectedly from what may have been a stroke.

Kent’s dad died on Saturday, April 21, and shortly after his passing, Kent flew to her hometown in Utah to be with her mother and siblings.

After Lala Kent traveled back home to Utah as the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules came to an end, she was joined by her boyfriend of two years, movie producer Randall Emmett. While Kent chose to keep her relationship with Emmett private for the first couple of years, she chose to go public with Emmett on Instagram on January 1, just weeks after his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was made final.

On Emmett’s Instagram page, he confirmed he was traveling to Utah to be with Kent days after the passing of her father but also noted that the trip would be short. As some of his fans and followers may have noticed, Emmett was in Utah briefly before venturing to Las Vegas with his assistant to attend Cinemacon and promote his upcoming movie, Mile 22.

Since his stop in Sin City, Emmett has returned to Kent’s side in Utah and was confirmed to be in attendance during her father’s funeral yesterday.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special, which begins airing on May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.