Blake Shelton Reveals His Big Plans To Surprise Gwen Stefani For Mother’s Day

Blake's revealing his hilarious plans to make girlfriend Gwen feel special.

Mother’s Day 2018 may not be until May 13, but Blake Shelton already has some ideas when it comes to how he’s going to surprise girlfriend Gwen Stefani for the occasion. Speaking to EXTRA this week, the country star teased his big plans to make Gwen – who has three sons with former husband Gavin Rossdale – feel special as the holiday approaches.

Shelton jokingly revealed his plans to the outlet, claiming that he was going to spell out a special Mother’s Day message with waffles after joking last year that his plan was to do the same thing but with pancakes.

“They were incredible,” he said of the pancakes he claimed he cooked for Stefani last Mother’s Day. “I spelled the word ‘Mom’ with them and put the number one with them. And that’s hard to do, that hashtag thing with pancake batter, but I did it and it was incredible.”

Blake – who recently denied throwing shade at his ex-wife Miranda Lambert in a cryptic tweet – made the confession while chatting on The Voice red carpet with fellow coach Kelly, who called out the singer as a liar after he joked about his fake Mother’s Day 2017 surprise.

As for what he has up his sleeve for Stefani this year, Shelton sarcastically told the site that he was going to spell out the word “Mom” again this year but with another breakfast food.

“It is going to be a huge waffle, because you can only make the squares, so it has to be like Legos,” Blake teased.

“I have to make a c**p load of waffles,” The Voice coach added, before Clarkson chimed in after hearing Blake’s confessions, “Have you seen her? She don’t eat no waffles. She eats healthy.”

Kelly also told the site about what she’s hoping to do on Mother’s Day this year as the group spoke following the latest episode of The Voice Season 14.

The mom of two – who also had two stepchildren from her husband Brian Blackstock’s former marriage – explained that she’s not looking for anything too grand like Shelton’s mock waffle breakfast for Gwen.

“Honestly, we work so much so, we just had the best weekend with our kids just hanging out and chilling,” Clarkson said of what she wants from her 3-year-old daughter River, her 2-year-old son Remington, and their dad Brandon – who is also Blake’s manager. “I know it sounds super lame, but that would be really awesome just hanging out.”

Blake and Kelly’s Mother’s Day confessions come shortly after the new The Voice coach was called out earlier this year by other parents after she admitted that she’s “not above spanking” her children.

As Inquisitr reported, Clarkson’s confessions caused some controversy back in January after she admitted during a radio interview that she spanks her daughter if she misbehaves.

“I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m going to spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now,'” she explained of her parenting style. “My parents spanked me and I did fine in life.”

As for Blake, he plays the role of stepdad to Stefani’s sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo and recently admitted during an appearance on NBC’s Today that he thinks it’s “so fun” for him to have the kids around.

“I never saw that coming,” Shelton said of becoming like a dad to Gwen’s three kids on the NBC morning show, per Us Weekly. “But it’s so fun.”

“At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it’s like, ‘Wow, I really missed out on a lot,'” Blake then continued of his life at home with the children. “So, having them around, is… I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”