Rihanna Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Stunning New Swimsuit Photos

Rihanna is looking stunning in new candid and professional swimsuit photos.

Rihanna is ready for summer – and she’s proving it with a slew of new bikini photos. Hollywood Life reports that the star wasn’t feeling shy on social media on May 2 when she shared a number of new candid – and then professional – bikini and swimsuit photos with her more than 62 million Instagram followers in anticipation of getting a little more sunshine.

The site reports that Rihanna kicked off her excitement for summer with photos of herself wearing tiger print bikini bottoms and a black fringe top as she told her fans how excited she is for summer to come.

“When u can’t wait for summer,” the “We Found Love” singer captioned the trio of photos she uploaded to her Instagram account this week that showed her showing off some skin as she waits for the sun.

Shortly after sharing the candid bikini photos on social media, the singer then shared a few more professional photos showing her getting ready for the summer.

The star posted two sneaks peek at her latest photoshoot for Vogue magazine, which showed her posing in a brown swimsuit and chainmail cover up as well as hanging out by the pool in a stunning silver evening gown.

Rihanna then captioned the swimsuit photo, which will be featured in the June issue of the fashion magazine, “summer daze and summer nights!”

Vogue then shared more stunning skin-baring photos from Rihanna’s shoot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The magazine shared a number of snaps from the singer’s latest summer and swimsuit-inspired photoshoot, which included brand new photos that showed Rihanna looking flawless in a black one-piece as well as posing in a one-shoulder black swimsuit.

But while she looked stunning on the cover of the magazine, it was on the inside where the superstar got real about her body and why she feels so confident posing in her swimwear for the cameras.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Rihanna opened up about her body and admitted that she accepts herself at any size. She also revealed that she doesn’t take all the fixation on her body and her weight too seriously.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the singer hit the headlines last year for showing off a curvier figure.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” Rihanna said of her fluctuating weight in her new Vogue interview.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she added.