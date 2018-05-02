Jennifer Lopez Reveals Alex Rodriguez Didn’t Realize They Were Actually On A Date

When ARod initially asked out JLo, he didn't really think of it as a date.

They may be hot and heavy and in a relationship now but Jennifer Lopez admits that beau Alex Rodriguez initially didn’t even realize that they were on a date.

Today, Lopez made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new show World Of Dance. Of course, the talk show host was quick to ask Lopez about her romance with former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez. E! Online reports that Lopez told DeGeneres that she and Rodriguez think of their first “date” in two totally different ways. ARod initially asked Lopez out to dinner and she agreed, thinking that it was a date.

“And then afterwards, after we have this date, he goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t think it was a date, I didn’t know if you were seeing anybody or whatever,'” Lopez told DeGeneres.

Lopez said that she told Rodriguez that she would never have accepted his invitation to dinner if she was in fact seeing someone else. But when Alex went left the table and took a trip to the bathroom during the dinner, Lopez claims that that was the moment that he felt that their dinner turned into an actual date. The 42-year-old playfully texted Lopez before he got back to the table.

“You look sexy AF,” he wrote.

The “El Anillo” singer said that ARod was too shy to call her sexy at the table so he texted it to her instead. She also told DeGeneres that the text was “cute” considering that she was just wearing a turtleneck and baggy pants on the date and not something super slim-fitting.

Happy Sunday everyone… ☀️????????. ????:@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:08am PST

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Lopez’s newest song could hint at a future engagement between the famous pair. One of the lyrics of the song asks when Lopez will receive a ring.

“I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”

But Lopez told Ebro Darden on Beats 1 that she is not looking to rush into anything too quickly with Rodriguez as she has in the past, saying that she’s “grown up” from her past relationships. She also told Ebro that she herself didn’t write the lyrics to the song but said it’s definitely about ARod.

As fans of Lopez and Rodriguez know, the couple regularly take to their respective Instagram accounts to gush about one another. Recently, Lopez called Rodriguez a “beautiful soul” at the Time 100 gala. To honor Lopez at the same event, Rodriguez also shared a post gushing over JLo, calling her a “role model.”

We’ll have to follow the couple and see if they could be headed down the aisle soon. But for now, we’ll just follow their Instagram accounts.