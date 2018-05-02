‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Lands In Utah To Attend Lala Kent’s Dad Funeral, Is Randall Emmett Skipping The Event?

Find out which of Lala Kent's co-stars will be attending her father's funeral service on Wednesday, May 2.

Lala Kent is going through a rough time after tragically losing her father last week. Luckily, she has the ongoing support of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

According to a report by Radar Online on May 2, Kent, her friends, and her family, are set to attend a “celebration of life” for her late father, Kent Rulon Burningham, at a local restaurant near the family’s home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Wednesday afternoon.

Currently in town to attend the event are Kent’s co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney Schwartz, and Kristen Doute.

Madix confirmed she had landed in Salt Lake City, Utah on her Instagram story earlier this week and Doute did the same. However, in Doute’s post, she was seen alongside Maloney. While Kent is also a close friend of Stassi Schroeder, she will likely not make it to the event as she is currently in Italy with boyfriend Beau Clark, and has been for the past several days.

As for the remaining female member of the full-time cast of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie, she and Kent had a falling out during the recent reunion taping and haven’t been spending much time with one another in the weeks since. So, when it comes to the fact that Scheana is currently in Los Angeles, that’s not too big of a surprise.

Radar Online’s report went on to reveal that Kent’s father “was always the life of the party,” according to an obituary shared in his honor. “His humor was contagious and he always made everyone feel special,” the obituary continued.

Burningham, a real estate developer, died suddenly on Saturday, April 21 at 64 years of age.

In lieu of flowers, Kent and her family are asking for donations to the Humane Society of Utah.

While Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Lala Kent, has been at her side on and off since her father’s passing, he doesn’t appear to be in Utah at the moment. Although it is certainly possible that he is in town and will attend the “celebration of life,” a recent Instagram video of him, Mel Gibson, and Mark Wahlberg seems to suggest that he is somewhere on set.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the three-part reunion special of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which begins airing next Monday night, May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.