The family of Avicii hinted at the possibility last week, reports 'TMZ.'

New details are emerging in the tragic death of Swedish DJ Avicii who was found dead in an Oman hotel room, and sources are saying the cause of death was suicide. Avicii, born Tim Bergling in Stockholm, Sweden, is now thought to have cut himself with broken glass. Sources are conflicted on where on his body Avicii, 28, sustained the wound, but last week a statement from the DJ’s family indicated that they believed Avicii had committed suicide.

TMZ broke the story that Avicii had committed suicide by cutting himself with broken bottle glass. Avicii’s family released a statement that indicated that the DJ was in a dark place before his death.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

Two sources are alleging that Avicii committed suicide by using glass from a broken bottle to cut his neck, but a third source insists that the DJ cut his wrists, leading to his death.

Avicii had stepped away from performing live in 2016 but had continued to collaborate with other musicians. Family and friends say that Avicii had been battling alcoholism for some time, and it was affecting his health and could have led to his suicide.

The Los Angeles Times is confirming that Tim Bergling aka Avicii took his own life with a shard of glass from a broken bottle. Avicii is said to have died from massive bleeding.

Avicii Had Battled Health Problems Due To Alcoholism

Avicii had several medical problems as a result of his heavy drinking, including pancreatitis. Avicii also had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2012 as a result of excessive drinking.

Avicii friend Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, said that the DJ contributed a lot to the world and to music.

“Tim was such a humble, kind and beautiful soul. As a dance music icon, he touched the lives of millions around the world, and broke down barriers between genres like dance music and country. He helped our culture make an impact on the mainstream that will never be forgotten.”

Avicii dying: DJ 'couldn't take care of insecurities' earlier than suicide aged 28 'A wake-up name'

Avicii Had Moved Out Of The Public Eye Before His Suicide

Avicii was one of the highest paid DJs in the world before he quit performing live in 2016. He was best known for combining old and new sounds uniquely.