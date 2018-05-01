‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13: Gina Kirschenheiter Travels To Jamaica With Returning Ladies

Filming is underway on the 13th season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast recently traveled to Jamaica for filming on Season 13 and according to their photos, things appeared to be quite civil between them. However, according to a new report, island life may not have brought the best out of the women.

On April 30, Radar Online shared details of the cast trip, revealing that all four of the returning women, including Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, shared photos and video of themselves arriving to the airport and heading south for a fun girls trip to Jamaica.

“The girls are all in Jamaica and they are filming there all week,” an insider told the outlet, revealing that the women are staying somewhere in Montego Bay.

Radar Online revealed that while new cast member Gina Kirschenheiter did travel with her new co-stars, she hasn’t posted any specifics about her trip on social media. Instead, her latest Instagram post includes a selfie of the latest Bravo TV addition posing in a tight black outfit.

In the caption, Kirschenheiter shared nothing more than a dancing emoji.

As fans may have heard by now, Kirschenheiter has been facing rumors of a possible addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several months but has yet to be officially confirmed as part of the cast for its upcoming 13th season.

???????? A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

In addition to the excitement of meeting at least one new cast member, who replaces the three women who left after Season 12, including Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, fans will also see the evolving friendships of the women currently on the show.

Although Gunvalson was extremely at odds with both Judge and Beador throughout the past couple of seasons of the show, she posted an image of herself and Judge looking happy on a plane and tagged Beador in the photo. As for Dodd, she has butted heads with nearly all of her co-stars but appeared to be on great terms with both Gunvalson and Beador as they ventured from Los Angeles to Jamaica.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 will air sometime later this year. Bravo TV has not yet confirmed a premiere date with fans.