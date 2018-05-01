Tom Brady Interview Reveals Goals For Career, Life: ‘I Want To Inspire People’

Tom Brady will return to the Football field next season with a new goal in mind.

The rumors surrounding Tom Brady’s retirement have finally been laid to rest after Brady himself confirmed that he will return for the 2018-2019 season while also confessing that he has plans to play beyond that.

The 40-year-old paid a visit to the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, where he spoke about the future of his career and all that it entails. In the interview, Brady revealed that he plans to take a different approach early on in the preseason, opting to stay away from the Patriot’s voluntary offseason practices and do something a little different.

While telling moderator Jim Gray that he will still prep for his football life and his “next mountain to climb with this group of teammates,” he said that he needs to acknowledge the people in his life who seem to be getting the short end of the stick in most situations — his wife and kids, who he doesn’t get to see as much as he would like to.

“Football is year-round for me. It’s a lot of thought, a lot of energy and emotion put into it, but I need to invest in them, too. My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too…”

This past offseason, Brady says that he has spent the last two to three months hanging out with his children and being available to them and that makes him believe that he will be “rejuvenated” as a player. On his Instagram page, you can even see a few posts of the quality time he has been spending with his kids as of late, including one picture that he titled “daddy-day care,” where he watches as his kids jump off a rock display in their swimming pool.

Later in the hour-long interview, Brady admits that playing at his age can be a challenge, especially when people are doubting him, but he still believes that this is a challenge that he can come out on top of. In his mind, Brady hopes to continue to play Football into his mid 40s. Previously, the oldest quarterback in NFL history was Steve DeBerg. According to Sports Illustrated, DeBerg played until he was 41-years-old.

Brady noted that the TB12 Training Method helps him to perform at the highest level in what he calls part of the second career of his life. But in the meantime, he’s just a pro footballer who’s here to inspire people.

“What I want to do in the meantime is I want to inspire people through my action. Not tell them what to do, but just show it.”

The Patriots will kick off their preseason on August 9 with a game against the Washington Redskins.