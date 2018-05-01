’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix—Watch It Now

The premiere date for the second season of the controversial Netflix teen drama has finally been announced.

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the second season of the original drama series 13 Reasons Why and as a bonus, a sneak peek trailer has also been released. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming site has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why Season 2 will premiere on May 18 and will contain 13 new episodes.

While the first season of 13 Reasons Why was all about the cassette tapes that high school teen Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) left behind when she committed suicide, Season 2 appears to be about Polaroids. The eerie trailer, which is set to Depeche Mode’s moody 1993 song “I Feel You,” shows floating Polaroid snaps along with messages warning some of the characters to “keep your mouth shut” and the threat “you talk, you pay,” presumably ahead of the trial between Hannah’s parents and the negligent school district. The 13 Reasons Why teaser ends with Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) looking at a picture of Hannah with a message on the back that warns, “The tapes were just the beginning.”

Ahead of the release of the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 trailer, Netflix teased the announcement with a series of social media posts that read, “The truth is developing.”

13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher’s YA book of the same name. The original season of the show focused on the suicide death of Liberty High School sophomore Hannah Baker, who left behind a series of 13 cassette tapes for her friend/crush Clay as a roadmap to explain the events that led her to suicide.

But the second season of 13 Reasons Why will draw on new stories. According to Variety, the second season of the Netflix teen drama will pick up after Hannah’s death (although the character will still narrate some of the segments), and it will give a closer look at the other characters and Hannah’s parents’ lawsuit against the school. As for those Polaroids, a Netflix synopsis teases, “A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

In addition to Langford and Minnette, 13 Reasons Why stars Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Brian d’Arcy James, and Kate Walsh.

You can see the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 trailer below.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why will be available to stream May 18 on Netflix.