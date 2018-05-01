Blac Chyna Is Pregnant With 18-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Baby, ‘Page Six’ Reports

It sounds like Blac Chyna is pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend's baby.

Blac Chyna is a name that hasn’t been coming out in the news recently as much as some would have expected. That is about to change, however, as it is being reported that she is expecting a baby.

According to a report from Page Six, Chyna is pregnant with her 18-year-old boyfriend ABN Almighty Jay’s baby. It is a bit of a shocking report, but the two seem to be more than comfortable with the possibility. The 18-year-old rapper made it clear that he would not mind if Chyna got pregnant by him.

“I don’t wear condoms… I would not want to f**k a bi*** I did not want to get pregnant. If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s**t like ‘ohh daddy love you,’ I love that a**.'”

A rep for Chyna that was contacted after the report broke stated that he didn’t comment on his client’s personal lives.

“No clue..i only handle appearances and don’t ever comment about my clients personal lives.”

Chyna and Jay have been dating since before March, although Chyna confirmed that she was dating him in early March. They have gotten to this point rather quickly in their relationship.

This is not Chyna’s first pregnancy. She has a child from her past relationship with Tyga, who is also a rapper. She also gave birth to a child with Rob Kardashian late in 2016. Things with both previous baby daddies haven’t worked out fairly soon after she gave birth to the children.

No confirmations have been made by either Chyna or Jay to this point. If she is indeed pregnant, it won’t take long for the confirmation to come out. More than likely, more will be heard on this subject in the next few weeks.

Quite a few people have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on Chyna getting pregnant with an 18-year-old’s baby. Most of the reaction has been negative towards Chyna. It seems that the social media world isn’t happy with Chyna going after such a young guy.

Blac Chyna to every dude she dates: *age is off limits* “YOU GET A BABY! YOU GET A BABY! AND YOU GET A BABY! EVERYONE GETS A BABY!” pic.twitter.com/0ZBltRclV7 — Celtics in 5! ???? (@MysticMac_J) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna is pretty much a predator. Imagine someone who is 30 chirpsing someone in last year of Sixth Form / College and having a baby with them. That’s pretty much what this is. — Young Gambino (@EnClaudeNeuf) April 30, 2018

Looks like Congratulations are in order for prepubescent YNB almighty Jay who secured some sort of bag and got his baby sitter Blac Chyna pregnant ???????? #ThePalmTree pic.twitter.com/ga7ItWp3vo — #InTune (@Fourens_) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna is out here having babies with 18 year olds. Hide your kids. — why? (@iAmTerrace) April 30, 2018

It will be interesting to see whether these rumors end up becoming fact in the near future. If so, Chyna can expect even more backlash on social media.