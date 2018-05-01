Corey Seager Injury A Huge Blow For Struggling Los Angeles Dodgers

The 12-15 Los Angeles Dodgers lose shortstop Corey Seager with an untimely UCL injury.

The season for Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager is over just weeks after it started. After losing one their better players in Seager, the Dodgers’ season could be on the brink before the first week of May has come and gone.

According to the Sporting News, Corey Seager suffered a UCL sprain in his elbow. As a result, Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the MLB season.

A date for Corey Seager to have Tommy John surgery has yet to be set. It is believed that the Dodgers will try to set up Corey Seager’s surgery as soon as possible.

Corey Seager will join a rare class (courtesy of MLB Reports) once he has Tommy John surgery. It is unusual for a hitter to rupture, sprain, or tear their UCL. Tommy John surgery is most common for pitchers. In fact, Corey Seager will become only the tenth hitter to have the procedure done in the last five years.

At one time, Tommy John surgery would spell doom for a baseball player’s career. With the advancement of medicine, however, that is no longer the case. This is good news for Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers long-term. It is the interim that raises concerns.

The Dodgers came into Monday with a record of 12-15. With Corey Seager in the lineup, the Dodgers are seven games behind the National League West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. Losing Corey Seager could push the Dodgers back even further from the pack. A replacement for Seager must be found.

Finding a player who can replace Corey Seager’s production will be a difficult task for the Dodgers. According to MLB.com, Chris Taylor will get an opportunity to become the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop. It is likely that the Dodgers will leverage their farm system to trade for a proven player at the position.

Losing shortstop Corey Seager severely hurts the Los Angeles Dodgers’ chances of winning the NL West. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Who the Los Angeles Dodgers target to replace the injured Corey Seager may become a bigger story on its own. Among the players who could be had in a trade, the biggest name is the Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado.

Manny Machado is an ideal choice to step into the spot vacated by Corey Seager. Many may view Machado as an upgrade over the injured Dodgers’ star. Machado and Seager are similar players defensively. Where Corey Seager is more balanced as a hitter, Machado hits for more power.

One potential question that the Los Angeles Dodgers would face if they pursued Manny Machado as a replacement to Corey Seager is if the Orioles’ star can get comfortable playing shortstop again. That may force the Dodgers to look elsewhere to find a substitute for Corey Seager.

Besides Manny Machado, the Los Angeles Dodgers can opt to go with a couple of least costly trade choices. Kansas City Royals’ shortstop Alcides Escobar could be one potential option for the Dodgers. Another possible replacement for Corey Seager is Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.