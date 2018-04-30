Stassi Schroeder Moves On From Patrick Meagher, Travels To Italy With New Boyfriend Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder appears to be head over heels for her new man.

Stassi Schroeder’s relationship with Patrick Meagher may be front and center on Vanderpump Rules but off-screen, the reality star and fashion blogger is in the midst of a new romance.

Following years of on-and-off dating with Meagher, Schroeder moved on with new boyfriend Beau Clark and last week, after attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California with her co-stars, they boarded a plane and headed to Italy for what appears to be a romantic getaway.

“We both like pops of red, so,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a photo taken of her and Clark in Desenzano del Garda, Italy on April 29.

In the photo, Schroeder and Clark were seen posing alongside one another in front of a marina.

In addition to the photo shared by Schroeder of herself and Clark, Clark also posted an image of the two of them on his own page and in the caption of his photo, he wrote, “Hearts and Unicorn Farts.”

Schroeder and Clark have been dating one another for the past few months but didn’t go public with their romance until weeks ago. Meanwhile, on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder and her former boyfriend, Meagher, continue to butt heads over just about everything.

During tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher will be seen joining one another at SUR Restaurant for his second encounter with Lisa Vanderpump.

Prior to filming, Meagher briefly met Vanderpump while tending to his radio duties with Sirius XM. However, at the time, he and Vanderpump didn’t communicate with one another too extensively. Years later, after arriving to SUR with Schroeder, Meagher told Vanderpump that the best part of their initial encounter was the moment he got to watch her walk away.

The comment was meant to be a compliment towards Vanderpump’s backside but it made the three of them appear quite awkward with one another.

During episodes prior, Vanderpump has made it clear that she isn’t sold on the idea of a romance between Schroeder and Meagher and doesn’t know if he truly has her best interest in mind.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.