Is Scheana Marie Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Season 6? Rumors Swirl After She Tweets About Upcoming Move

Scheana Marie is addressing rumors of a possible exit from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Scheana Marie has spent the last several months in Las Vegas tending to her role in the on-stage production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man and when she returns to Los Angeles, she won’t be going back to her former apartment in West Hollywood, California.

According to a series of new tweets from the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress, she has decided to move on from her old apartment and into a new place in Marina Del Ray. However, while some immediately suspected that Scheana would be leaving her waitressing gig at the restaurant and her reality gig on Vanderpump Rules, she recently confirmed she would not be doing any such thing.

“[Please] tell me your not gonna leave [Vanderpump Rules] even though your moving to [Marina Del Ray],” one fan wrote.

In response, Scheana tweeted, “Why would I? Lol. Marina Del Rey is 25 mins from SUR.”

After Scheana’s Twitter post was shared, a number of people said they were happy to hear that she would be returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 7 as others expressed concern for her commute. While SUR may be 25 minutes away from her new home, traffic in Los Angeles isn’t the easiest thing to navigate.

Scheana Marie considered quitting her role on Vanderpump Rules during Season 6 in an effort to save her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta. However, as she explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, the actor wouldn’t let her do so.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana’s relationship faced rumors of possible infidelity, which ultimately ended the romance. As fans will recall, Scheana’s co-stars, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, confronted her with allegations against her now-ex-boyfriend, which suggested he had been caught kissing another woman.

Although Scheana continued to insist that she and the actor were doing well, despite the cheating scandal, Robert chose to end their romance at the end of season six and in the months since, she’s been facing rumors linking her to fellow reality star Robby Hayes, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her ex-boyfriend Robert, don’t miss tonight’s season finale of Vanderpump Rules at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.