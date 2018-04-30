‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tues., May 1: Wyatt Plays Into Bill’s Hands & Spreads A Vicious Lie

Bill uses Wyatt to deliver his dirty lies.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 1 reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) plan of making Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) his may soon come to fruition. Bill has found the ultimate pawn piece in Wyatt. He knows that both Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy trust him and that he has no agenda in breaking them up. Certainly, he was married to Steffy at one point in time but even though they have supposedly broken off their engagement, it is obvious that he and Katie (Heather Tom) only have eyes for each other.

A week ago, Wyatt was the one who warned Liam against moving to the Logan estate, so the last thing Liam would expect is for Wyatt to warn him against Steffy. Yet, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via She Knows Soaps,Wyatt finds himself between a rock and a hard place on Tuesday, May 1 when Liam tells him that he wants to give his and Steffy’s marriage another shot. Of course, this comes after the baby’s health scare the couple had recently. It put everything into perspective for Liam, and he wants to be a family for the sake of his daughter. However, Wyatt now believes that Steffy and Bill have a secret relationship thanks to his father’s manipulation.

It all started when Bill put Steffy on speakerphone so that Wyatt could hear their conversation. According to the recaps at Soap Central, Steffy told Bill she was on her way and thanked him for keeping their secret. Thanks to Bill playing with Wyatt’s mind, he thought Steffy was referring to their undercover affair. However, Steffy was probably referring to the secret about her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo), shooting Bill.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam prepares to make the biggest decision of his life. pic.twitter.com/ktOn7v8wEp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 30, 2018

So, when Liam tells Wyatt that he wants to make up with his wife, Wyatt feels as if he has no choice but to tell his brother the truth. According to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Wyatt will tell Liam that Steffy is still seeing their father. Bill told him that it didn’t happen too often and that Steffy only sought him out when she couldn’t help herself. Dollar Bill couldn’t have asked for a better messenger.