Equanimeous St Brown Talks Draft, Joining The Green Bay Packers

St. Brown is excited to join the Packers and is ready to get his NFL career started.

Equanimeous St. Brown was one of the more intriguing wide receiver prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft class. He was projected to go as high as the third round and as low as the sixth. When everything was said and done, he was taken in the sixth round with the No. 207 overall pick.

Green Bay certainly couldn’t be happier getting a talent like Brown in the sixth round of the draft. After releasing Jordy Nelson this offseason, the Packers needed to bring in more talent at the wide receiver position. Brown, along with other rookie wide receivers J’Mon Moore and Marques Valdes-Scantling, will fight for playing time in training camp and preseason action.

Brown, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Notre Dame, caught 31 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns last season. It was not his best year, but he still showcased some of the skills that made him such an intriguing prospect. Back in 2016, however, Brown caught 58 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns.

There have been some critics who think his competitive nature is not where it needs to be, but there is no denying his physical talent.

All of that being said, Brown is excited to get his NFL career started. It sounds like he is ready to prove himself after sliding to the sixth round, which will be a source of extra motivation for him moving forward.

“It’s definitely fueled me more than I thought it would. I’m definitely ready to start playing football. I’ve never been so ready for anything in my life.”

Brown also talked about how his body will translate to the next level.

“I played around 203 in college, and I’m probably around 218 right now,” he said. “I ran fast at the combine (4.48), I feel good, my muscles are strong. I can definitely carry more.”

On another note, Brown will reunite with his college quarterback at Notre Dame, DeShone Kizer. Kizer was acquired by the Packers in a trade that sent Damarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason.

Green Bay may not end up playing Brown a lot as a rookie, but there is no denying he has the talent to become something special in the future if he reaches his full potential.