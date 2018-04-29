Kelly Clarkson Looks Totally Different With Her New Hairstyle And Color

Kelly Clarkson debuted a new hairdo Friday night at the 23rd annual Taste for a Cure. The Voice judge now has brighter, lighter locks with thick bangs, and her fans are loving her new look.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kelly Clarkson performed at the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s Taste for a Cure on Friday night. The 36-year-old “I Don’t Think About You” singer rocked the red carpet in a little black dress by Elie Saab that featured a unique diamond cutout and a sweetheart neckline that showed off her décolletage. The form-fitting frock had a cute velvet tie at the neck and long sleeves with lace panels on the shoulders and back. Clarkson wore a pair of black tights underneath the knee-length dress, and she completed her outfit with a pair of black booties with chunky heels.

Kelly Clarkson snapped a photo of her outfit ahead of the event and shared it on Instagram. Some of her followers responded by remarking that she looks like she’s lost weight, while others commented on her hairstyle. She’s dyed her hair a different shade of blonde, and now she’s sporting shaggy Zooey Deschanel-esque bangs. She wore her hair up in a high, messy bun for the charity event, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

“Love the blonde hair!!!! Looking gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Yess girl! Feeling that hair!” another remarked.

Of course, the point of Kelly Clarkson performing at Taste for a Cure was not to unveil her new look. According to E! News, the charity gala “raises funds for highest priority cancer research at UCLA.” It was also a big night for Clarkson because The Voice judge was performing for her boss Paul Telegdy, President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC. He was presented with the 2018 Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award before Clarkson took the stage to sing “Stronger” and “I Don’t Think About You.”

Before she got a chop and a bleach job, Kelly Clarkson was rocking a bang-free, slightly darker hairstyle. She usually wore it down in soft waves, but she’d occasionally straighten it for a sleek, sophisticated look.

While some Kelly Clarkson fans were surprised by how different she looks with her forehead covered up with a thick fringe, this actually isn’t the first time she’s rocked bangs. As reported by Glamour, she sported blunt-cut bangs for her 2012 National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl. However, she was a brunette back then.

Clarkson seems to love constantly switching up her hair, so it’s anyone’s guess what big change she’ll make next.