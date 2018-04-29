Lauer sold the apartment from his 'Today days for just under the asking price

Even though Matt Lauer isn’t currently working he’s had some success liquidating his real estate portfolio. In anticipation of his divorce from estranged wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has sold his Upper East Side apartment for just under the asking price of $7.35 million. Now that Matt Lauer isn’t working in the city for work, he’s unloading his eleven room apartment.

Matt Lauer Also Has A Hamptons Home On The Market

PageSix is reporting that Lauer lived in the NYC apartment during the week while he worked the early morning shift hosting the Today show. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque put Lauer’s NYC apartment on the market along with one of their homes in the Hamptons.

A source close to Lauer says he doesn’t need the apartment anymore.

“Matt used the apartment a few days a week when he was working in the city. He’s not working in the city anymore, so he doesn’t need it.”

Lauer lived in the four-bedroom apartment building where Bernie Madoff once lived in the townhouse. Lauer reportedly took an offer of just over seven million when he was asking $7.35 million. Lauer and Roque have the Hamptons estate on the market for $12.75 (it was originally listed for $18 million). At this time both Lauer and Roque are living separately in the Hamptons.

The buyer of Matt Lauer’s Lenox Hill co-op is choosing to remain unnamed, says The Real Deal. The Lauer apartment was sold by Stribling & Associates’ Alexa Lambert, Julie Soffen, and Marc Achilles, and went on the market earlier this month.

The Lauer NYC Apartment Sold In Just Under A Month

Matt Lauer bought his NYC apartment in 2004 for $6 million, but Lauer hasn’t lived there since Andrew Lack of NBC fired him from the Today show after Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct at work.

Town & Country quoted the Lauer NYC apartment listing which read that the sprawling co-op was in “triple-mint condition.”

The Lauer NYC Apartment Has Lots Of Luxury Living Space

The kitchen in the Lenox Hill apartment has a gourmet kitchen which features two wine refrigerators, two ovens, and space for a large dining table. The master bedroom suite includes two large dressing rooms, two full bathrooms, and a mirrored exercise room right off the bedroom where Lauer rode his stationary bike. Three of the bedrooms were set up as bedrooms, and the fourth one was used as a library/study.

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque also own real estate overseas including a sheep and cattle farm in New Zealand.