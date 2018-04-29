Best & Worst Horror Movies Of 2018: ‘Ghost Stories’ And The Mind-Numbing ‘Deep Blue Sea 2’

Review of two horror movies from 2018, but only one of them is worth your money and time.

Thus far, 2018 has provided several high-quality horror movies. But while some of the best horror movies of 2018 have been released, per the genre’s usual, there has been a slew of really bad titles to come our way as well. Below are two horror films currently available on VOD, but only one of them is worth your time and money.

Deep Blue Sea 2

Scientists tamper with the genetics of bull sharks resulting in mind-numbing chaos.

It’s often tempting to watch a shark movie but resist the lure (if there is any) with this one. You know a sequel is probably going to be bad when it’s released 20 years after the original; especially when it skips the theater altogether and dives straight to VOD. The acting is flat, the directing is uninspired, and it feels more like a remake than a sequel (but without the cast that made the original work). The most entertaining part of this horror flop is when some humans swim faster than the genetically altered sharks.

Nothing is wrong with a b-movie monster flick; horror movies like Slither, The Blob, and Tremors can be a lot of fun. The original Deep Blue Sea was in that same class of cult classics. But by taking itself too seriously, resulting in a lack of fun, this dull film is likely to be forgotten altogether.

If you’re dying to sink your teeth into a shark flick, then check out The Shallows, 47 Meters Down, or even any of the Sharknado movies, as they blow Deep Blue Sea 2 out of the water. If you’re still tempted to watch it, then maybe the trailer below will convince you otherwise.

Ghost Stories

With brilliant directing, stellar acting, and a solid premise, Ghost Stories is a refreshing addition to horror movies centered on the supernatural. Though most subgenres of horror are oversaturated, it seems that there may be more ghost movies out there than anything else. Don’t confuse this 2018 title among the dozens of others in this category—Ghost Stories is a must-watch.

Lionsgate Films

Sharply directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman (who co-stars), the film features a compelling performance by Martin Freeman. With a “fresh” score from both critics and audiences alike, Rotten Tomatoes provides the synopsis for one of the best horror movies of 2018.

“Experience three spine-tingling tales of terror to haunt your dreams. A debunker of all thing paranormal, Professor Phillip Goodman (Andy Nyman) has devoted his life to exposing phony psychics and fraudulent supernatural shenanigans on his own television show. His skepticism is put to the test, however, when he receives a file of three chilling, inexplicable cases. Even scarier: each of these macabre stories seems to have sinister connection to Professor Goodman’s own life. Will they make a believer of him yet?”

This isn’t a jump-scare affair; Ghost Stories is a throwback to anthology horror films of a bygone era, movies like Creepshow and Cat’s Eye, and it entices suspense through bump-in-the-night atmospheres instead of a CGI effect leaping at the camera. While this film isn’t likely to outright scare you, this creepy feature is likely to give you chills and toy with your imagination.

While Deep Blue Sea 2 fails to entertain, Ghost Stories is one of the most compelling horror movies of 2018.