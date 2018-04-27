Amy Schumer To Miss ‘I Feel Pretty’ London Opening Due To Hospitalization

Actress still recovering from horrible kidney infection

Actress and comedienne Amy Schumer spent five days in the hospital recently due to a terrible kidney infection, and she’s still recovering from the harrowing ordeal.

Unfortunately, TMZ reported that Schumer must miss the London opening of her most recent film, I Feel Pretty. Doctors put her London trip on hold because she needs more time to recover from the severe infection.

Despite spending so much time in the hospital, Schumer appears to be in good spirits, and she gave plenty of shoutouts to everybody who took care of her from her nurses to the doctors, and even her brand new husband Chris Fischer who’s name she felt slightly confused about. Her sisters also came to help her get through the rough (and possibly boring) time at the hospital.

Schumer shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed with IVs surrounded by medical equipment. She looked miserable, and who wouldn’t? Kidney infections can be absolutely excruciating.

The 36-year-old actress who’s recently been busy promoting the hit comedy finds herself forced to slow down from the whirlwind of movie promotion across the globe. Now she must take a bit of time to take care of her health and ensure she fully heals before returning to her day job.

As for London, she said she’ll miss the people and the food the most. Fortunately, she chose to put her health before the overseas trip, so she doesn’t risk some further infection.

Despite the fact that she won’t be in London for the movie’s debut there, she encouraged fans there to go out and enjoy the film. Ultimately, Schumer hopes that the movie provides a source of inspiration for people who see it, according to a Daily Mail report.

I Feel Pretty hit U.S. theaters on Friday, April 20. During opening weekend, the heartfelt comedy pulled in $16.2 million at the box office.

Schumer married Fischer on February 13 after about a year of dating. They said, “I do” at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu in front of about 80 guests. It looks like this hospital stay is their first go ’round of “in sickness” in their union, and he stayed by her side as she fought the infection.