WWE ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Results: Seth Rollins Vs. The Miz Vs. Finn Balor Vs. Samoa Joe (Ladder Match)

Seth Rollins successfully retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship in another short match at the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble.’

Thus far, with very quick and basic matches, both fans and wrestling pundits alike seem to feel that the Greatest Royal Rumble has played out more like a house show instead of a WrestleMania-like event. Many fans watching on the WWE Network were hoping that this four-way ladder match at the Greatest Royal Rumble would bit a bit longer than the previous contests. But there was no such luck.

Seth Rollins’ WWE Intercontinental Championship was on the line as he squared-off against The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Finn Balor. It was hard to tell if Finn Balor or The Miz got the biggest reaction during their entrances. The crowd’s response picked up a bit during this contest (as they were silent during the previous two matches). But their response still paled in comparison to the reactions they gave during the Triple H and John Cena match that opened the event.

In this modern era of wrestling, normally ladder matches feature more than four contenders. But this allowed for some fun spots during the match, and you could even hear a “this is awesome chant” from a relatively small group of fans in the upper deck of the King Abdullah International Stadium. This was another short contest, especially for a WWE ladder match, but the crowd’s enthusiasm increased as the high-spots started to take place.

Miz hit his finisher utilizing the ladder, as did Balor. With the ladders being swung around like weapons, Balor received a minor cut above his right eye. The crowd boomed during the biggest spot of the match; Samoa Joe hit a powerbomb on Seth Rollins as Rollins was superplexing Balor. WWE fans are familiar with this impressive setup, but it never ceases to amaze the crowd.

The four wrestled a bit more, and it looked like Finn Balor was about to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion as he made his way up the ladder. But Rollins ran up the other side of the ladder to claim the title, and Finn Balor looked shock. The four participants were able to successfully get the live WWE crowd engaged in the action, and the Greatest Royal Rumble seem to pick up a bit from there.