WWE ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’: Results For U.S. Championship And ‘SmackDown Live’ Tag Title Matches

After Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar to become the new WWE Raw tag team champions, the colossal audience at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia was ready for more championship action. Out of the 10 matches featured at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, seven of them are championship contests. For the third title defense of the night, WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defended his strap against former champion Jinder Mahal.

This match was littered with missed calls and botched spots that made the sell-out audience in the King Abdullah International Stadium go silent. At one point, as seen from a fan’s GIF below, Jeff Hardy went for a whisper in the wind and completely missed, and, even worse, Jinder Mahal bumped for it. Where a more aggressive crowd might have started a chant of “you messed up” (but not put so politely), an awkward hush filled the arena in Saudi Arabia.

The commentating team of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves were as confused as the audience over the awkward botch. The commentating team stuttered over each other and did their best to move on, but it seemingly killed the vibe for everyone. Jeff Hardy would hit a swanton bomb, that didn’t miss, to pick up the 1-2-3 to retain.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship was on the line as Jimmy and Jey Uso challenged The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan). The Usos, without Naomi, were able to get a positive reaction from the crowd, but they seemed very disinterested in The Bludgeon Brothers. Perhaps they were just in awe at their size, or they could have been unenthusiastic because of the prior match.

Aside from Jey Uso performing a splash from the top rope at the very beginning, this was pretty much a squash match. The Bludgeon Brothers performed their usual high-impact moves. After Rowan took care of business outside the ring by taking out Jimmy, the two behemoths hit their double powerbomb on Jey to retain the WWE tag titles.

