Kym Johnson Shares First Family Photo With Husband Robert Herjavec And Newborn Twins

Kym's sharing an adorable photo of herself and her husband in the hospital room after welcoming their twins.

Ex Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson is sharing her very first family photo on Instagram with her husband and newborn twins. Us Weekly is reporting that shortly after announcing the birth of her babies to the world on April 24, Kym recently posted her first Instagram full family photo showing herself, Robert Herjavec, and their new babies all together in one snap.

Uploading the adorable photo of the four together in the hospital room following the babies birth, Kym called the family snap a Throwback Thursday when she shared it with her followers on the social media site on April 26.

“#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world!” Johnson wrote alongside the photo, which showed her in a hospital bed with both babies in her arms as Herjavec looked on and leaned in.

“Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs. I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them!” the former DWTS dancer then continued before sweetly adding, “can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

The sweet family photo has since received more than 50,000 likes while the comments section was flooded with congratulations for the couple, who first met back in 2015 when the Shark Tank businessman was partnered with the dancer on Dancing with the Stars. They then married a year later.

Earlier this week, Johnson confirmed the babies’ birth on social media by sharing a photo of Robert with a baby in each arm in what appeared to be the hospital room.

As Inquisitr reported, Kym confirmed the twins were born on the morning of April 23. Though she didn’t reveal their names at the time, she did tell fans in the caption of her Instagram photo that she and her husband are both “so in love with our little angels.”

The big name reveal came shortly after when the Shark Tank star shared a photo showing the babies faces while also revealing their names in the caption.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

In a post on his own Instagram page, Robert told his followers that the twins – a boy and a girl – were named Hudson Robert Herjavec and Haven Mae Herjavec.

Prior to the birth, Kym gushed about how Robert – who has three children from a previous relationship – was going to be as a father to their newborn twins who she confirmed were conceived via IVF.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” Johnson said of her husband in an interview with People. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

Earlier this year, Johnson confirmed that she probably won’t be returning to Dancing with the Stars – at least not as a professional dancer – following the birth of her twins and will instead be more focused on being a mom to her new babies.

“Obviously, I am going to have my hands full—definitely for the first three months or so,” Kym explained of why she won’t be back in the ballroom, adding to the outlet in January that she’s “hung up her dance shoes” but would still be open to heading back to the NBC series as a judge or mentor.