Blake Lively Hints That ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3’ Will Happen

"I'm saying we'll do it," Blake said.

Blake Lively is teasing that the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie could be getting a third instalment. Amid much call from fans to continue on with the series, Blake teased to Entertainment Tonight in an interview this week that there’s a pretty good chance a third movie could be on the cards, admitting that she’d most definitely be happy to reunite with her cast mates once again for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3.

Though there’s no official word just yet from the studio on a third movie being in production, Lively responded to ET when asked about getting back together with co-stars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, “I think it could really happen.”

She then admitted that if another movie does in fact go ahead, it will be because of all the calls from loyal fans who want to see more from Blake’s character Bridget Vreeland and her girl gang in the wake of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 which was released a decade ago in 2008.

“I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made,” Lively said, referring to her husband of six years Ryan Reynolds Deadpool which was largely pushed into production through a campaign by dedicated fans.

“Deadpool is all thanks to the fans,” Blake pointed out, “so, I’m saying we’ll do it.”

Blake’s latest confession that a third instalment will more than likely go ahead at some point in the future comes shortly after her co-star Alexis Bledel, who stars as Lena Kaligaris, admitted to ET that she too is hoping the franchise continues on on the big screen.

“We want it to happen, I really hope so,” she said on behalf of herself and her cast mates earlier this month. “It keeps kind of coming up and we’re really trying to make it happen. So, I really hope so.”

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera – who played Carmen Lowell in the first two movies – has also said that she’s ready for Sisterhood 3, even coyly telling E! Online in March 2017 that another sequel is both “an idea and a conversation.”

Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn at the premiere of ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2’ in 2008. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

“I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls,” America continued of her close friendship with Blake, Alexis, and Amber. “We’re very much a part of each other’s lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing.”

The cast of the popular franchise have proved that they’re all still close friends on multiple occasions over the past decade since the last movie was released, reuniting several times and sharing the proof across social media.

As reported by Insider in early 2018, the gang most recently sent fans into a frenzy in January when Amber shared a photo of herself, Alexis, Blake, and America hanging out together in support of the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund on her official Instagram account.

“Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then…,” she captioned the reunion photo, which showed Lively and her co-stars all lovingly putting their hands on America’s stomach shortly after she announced her pregnancy as they smiled for the camera.