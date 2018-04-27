Kyle Richards Says Kim Zolciak Would Be Welcome On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Amid Controversy

Kyle Richards has made headlines over the last few months because of the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her friendships with Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley were talked about a lot, mostly alluding to the fact that the women are competitive in their relationships. Richards is known for watching her tongue in the press, but her recent comments have left some fans stunned.

Kim Zolciak has come under fire for the comments she made about racism on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the weekend. She has since issued an apology, clarifying what she meant by what she said. According to Us Weekly, Kyle Richards was asked whether or not she believes Zolciak is racist. Her response was shocking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. Richards said she didn’t believe Kim was a racist and added that she would be welcome on RHOBH anytime. She also mentioned enjoying watching the star on her own show, Don’t Be Tardy. Unfortunately, that project is halted at the moment, and there is no information on whether filming will continue.

Watching Kyle Richards and Kim Zolciak interact together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wouldn’t be unbelievable. They are both in the KarJenner circle, something that is hard to infiltrate. Richards having Zolciak’s back is a little shocking though, especially because standing up for people in the media isn’t usually something she is willing to do. After the season she had, Kyle may do better to have someone like Kim by her side to take the heat away from her.

There has been some chatter on social media about Kim Zolciak parting ways with Bravo entirely, but that has not been confirmed. She did halt production on her show amid the controversy after Sunday’s episode aired. Kyle Richards was directly asked about Zolciak and her comments, but welcoming her to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a bit more than anyone expected.

This is a situation that can be tough to navigate and the apology issued earlier today may have been a last-ditch effort to save face. Kyle Richards being in Kim Zolciak’s corner could make a difference where Bravo is concerned.