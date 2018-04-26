‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Thanks Fans For Support After Injury, Show Shares Update From Actress

Leslie Charleson is touched by the outpouring of love coming from 'General Hospital' fans after news emerged that she'd sustained an injury, keeping her away from the set.

Leslie Charleson has been playing Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital for many years now, but it was recently revealed that she would be away for a handful of episodes due to an injury. Fans have rallied around the GH star to wish her well during her recovery and it looks like she has been overwhelmed by the support.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Leslie Charleson recently injured her leg after tripping over her dog. Because a number of General Hospital scripts include scenes with her character, Monica, a different actress will be brought in to play the role during Charleson’s absence.

Soon after the news about Leslie’s injury emerged, the General Hospital actress took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support. Charleson noted that she was overwhelmed by everybody’s well wishes and comments. She promised to heal as quickly as she could so she could return to GH and her iconic Quartermaine role.

More recently, the show’s Twitter page posted an update and message from Charleson as well. Apparently, Leslie spoke with Executive Producer Frank Valentini and told him that she’s doing great and recovering well. She seemingly mentioned again how wonderfully overwhelming all of the support from General Hospital viewers had been, and she noted that she can’t express how much it means to her.

I’m overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall. I’ll do my best to heal quickly because there’s nothing more I’d like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all! — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) April 18, 2018

We'd like to share an update from @lesliecharleson, who spoke with @valentinifrank this morning. She's on the mend and doing great. Your support has been so overwhelming, Leslie can't express how much the love means to her. She thanks you and can't wait to return to work. #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 26, 2018

Leslie added that she’s anxious to return to work. However, at this point, it is not known how long she will be gone. While it doesn’t sound as if Charleson’s injury was a severe one, it apparently was significant enough to require the actress to recuperate at home rather than continue to film and have General Hospital work around her injury or incorporate it into the storyline.

So far, General Hospital spoilers haven’t detailed what writers have in store for Monica that couldn’t be put on hold as Charleson recovered. Unfortunately, it sounds as if Leslie may be out of the picture for the upcoming Nurses Ball, as filming is reportedly happening now for the annual event. It sounds as if Leslie Charleson’s injury is slowing the General Hospital actress down for the moment, but she’s fighting hard to recover and will be back on the set as soon as she can manage.