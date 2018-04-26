Janelle Monae Tells ‘Rolling Stone’ She’s Pansexual, Dedicates Album To People Struggling With Sexuality

Janelle Monae made the announcement just a day after she called out Kanye West for his pro-Trump comments.

Janelle Monae has come out as pansexual on Lesbian Visibility Day, and Queer Twitter is here for it.

Entertainment Tonight has brought word that the R&B songstress and Cover Girl model has “come out” officially.

But Janelle Monae is going one step further in her official “coming out” party and has announced that she’s dedicating her album to all those who struggle with their sexuality.

Initially, Monae identified as bisexual — that is to say, she feels equal attraction to both genders — but has since changed her tune, choosing to identify as pansexual because it’s a more inclusive term.

Someone who is pansexual, by definition, is attracted to people regardless of either their sex or their gender identity.

In the past, Monae would dodge questions about her sexuality, telling fans and reporters alike that if they wanted answers to their questions about her sexuality, they could listen to her albums, because the “answers were there.”

Monae also dropped hints about her sexuality in accompanying videos for songs such as “Mushrooms and Roses” and “Q.U.E.E.N,” which featured Monae’s rumored real-life love interest, Tessa Thompson, as the titular Mary, the object of Monae’s affection.

Thompson has since gone on to star in Janelle Monae’s other videos, like “Make Me Feel” and “Pynk.”

For her part, Thompson has also gone on to sing the praises of her songstress love, saying that they “met at an audition,” and that they’ve been close for a number of years.

Janelle Monae has also gone on to tell Rolling Stone that her album is dedicated to people who are having problems expressing their sexuality.

“I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud.”

Janelle Monae’s new album, Dirty Computer, will be released tomorrow, April 27.