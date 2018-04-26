Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 6 Months In Photo With Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar is about to begin her third and final trimester of pregnancy, and she couldn’t look more in love with husband Jeremy Vuolo. She might be excited about becoming a first-time mother, but her latest social media post is all about her role as a wife.

On Wednesday, Jinger took to Instagram to share a new photo of her growing baby bump. However, it wasn’t her customary progress picture letting her fans know which fruit or vegetable her baby girl currently shares her size with. Instead, the 24-year-old Duggar daughter invited her husband to stand in for the chalkboard that she usually poses in front of.

Jeremy Vuolo, 30, is looking directly at the camera in the snapshot that Jinger shared, while she is turned toward her husband and gazing up at him adoringly. According to In Touch Weekly, the Duggar women pose with their husbands like this so often that fans have come up with their own term for the look of admiration and complete devotion: “the Duggar love stare.”

In her artistic black-and-white family photograph, Jinger is wearing a dark below-the-knee dress with an unbuttoned denim shirt over it. Jeremy is dressed casually in jeans and a lighter-colored Nike pullover, and the contrast between his outfit and Jinger’s dress really makes her baby bump stand out.

“I love being married to my best friend!” Jinger captioned the image.

Jinger didn’t reveal how far along she currently is. However, based on the “bumpdate” that the Counting On star shared earlier this month, she’s 27 weeks pregnant and nearing the start of her seventh month of pregnancy. According to the Bump, this means that her baby girl is roughly the size of a head of lettuce. Babies begin kicking like crazy during this time period, and Jinger may be suffering from leg cramps and backaches. In other words, she shouldn’t be putting too much extra strain on herself by giving Jeremy too many of those “Duggar love stares.”

As reported by Radar Online, Jinger Duggar’s due date is sometime in July. Even though it’s so close, she hasn’t shared any details about her birth plan — like whether she’s heading to the hospital as soon as her water breaks or trying for a home birth like all of her sisters did with their first children. However, fans may not have to wait too long to see what goes down when her little one arrives. Counting On returns to TLC this summer, so a Jinger and Jeremy baby special could air sometime before the season ends.