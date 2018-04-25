‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Spoilers: New Details About Black Hood, Final Episodes

The Black Hood will finally be unmasked as Season 2 of 'Riverdale' wraps up.

Riverdale Season 2 is quickly coming to an end, and the most recent episode stirred up bad memories of the Black Hood crimes. Although everyone believed that the culprit had been caught and locked away thanks to Archie and Betty, they were wrong.

According to TVLine, Riverdale fans are going to get much more Black Hood drama in the final batch of episodes for Season 2. Last week, it was revealed that the criminal was back in action, and he committed his most heinous crime yet by murdering Midge for all to see at the school musical. He’s now promising to get everyone who escaped him during his first reign of terror.

Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the final episodes of Season 2 will be all about finding out the true identity of the Black Hood. The usual gang, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, will put their issues behind them and work together to figure out how to catch the Black Hood and keep the citizens of Riverdale safe from his wrath. It has been confirmed that fans will find out the identity of the Black Hood before the season ends.

Actor KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit CW series, recently revealed that the Riverdale season finale will be “a tragedy for one person in particular.” However, he didn’t elaborate any further, and fans have been speculating about what may happen, including another possible murder. Will another one of Riverdale High’s students be murdered, or possibly one of the town’s parents like Mayor McCoy, Sheriff Keller, FP Jones, Fred Andrews, Alice Cooper, or Hiram Lodge?

In addition to the Black Hood drama, Riverdale fans can also expect to see a major shift between Archie and Hiram Lodge. Archie has officially pledged his love and loyalty to his father, Fred, and has let Hiram know that he’ll never be able to come between them. “Tensions will rise” between the two, and Veronica will likely be caught in the middle.

Riverdale viewers will also see more on the “civil war” between the town’s Northsiders and Southsiders as it continues to play out in the final episodes. The war has been brewing all season long, and will reach a boiling point as the show heads toward the big finale.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on the CW.