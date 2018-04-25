‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers Hint At Reasons Behind Arizona & April’s Exit

Fans are preparing to say goodbye to Arizona and April in the Season 14 finale.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 finale is rapidly approaching, and fans are on the edge of their seats as they prepare to say goodbye to two fan favorite characters. Actresses Jessica Capshaw, who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner, will both say their goodbyes at the end of the season. Now, new spoilers may be hinting at how they’ll exit the long running ABC medical drama.

According to TVLine, Actress Geena Davis is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Nicole Herman. As many fans will remember, Dr. Herman was an inspiration for Arizona, and the two grew very close when Nicole became sick and was forced to end her surgical career.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers for May sweeps reveal that Geena Davis will reprise the role as Dr. Herman, who will return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital with an “exciting opportunity” for Arizona. In addition, Arizona will be dealing with some stress over a school-related problem with her daughter, Sofia.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans have been speculating about how Sarah Drew will leave the series. As viewers know, April has been dealing with a crisis of faith recently, but she seems to be getting more hopeful by the day. While nothing has been confirmed, spoilers do reveal that one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own will be “seriously injured” in the penultimate episode.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are now worried that the person suffering the injury will be April Kepner. As soon as reports surfaced that Sarah Drew would be leaving the series, fans begged creator Shonda Rhimes not to kill off the character. Sadly, it looks like some sort of tragedy will be hitting one of the doctors, and since Sarah Drew is set to leave the series, all signs are pointing to April being the target.

Meanwhile, fans may want to prepare for some very emotional episodes ahead. Even if everyone lives through the end of Season 14, the goodbyes said by Arizona and April are sure to be tearjerkers.

Grey’s Anatomy currently airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC, with the Season 14 finale is scheduled to air on May 17.