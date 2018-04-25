‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nancy Lee Grahn Teases There’s Good Stuff On The Way For ‘Julexis’ Fans

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn teases 'General Hospital' fans that they shouldn't give up on seeing Alexis and Julian back together again.

There has been a lot of relationship shifting going on these days on General Hospital, and spoilers indicate that there is plenty more on the way. The writers have been building up connections between Julian and Kim as well as Alexis and Finn, for example, but viewers may not want to get too locked into those pairings. Actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis, recently posted a tease on Twitter that has “Julexis” fans feeling hopeful. What’s the scoop?

Nancy Lee Grahn posted a tweet wishing co-star William deVry, who plays Julian, a happy birthday. She included a steamy gif showing Alexis and Julian together during happier times and she said that for deVry’s birthday she was sharing a juicy General Hospital spoiler with Julexis fans.

Grahn said that the “heads upstairs” at General Hospital are working on some interesting storylines involving Julian and Alexis. She added that things are looking good for the two, and she encouraged Julexis fans to hang in there.

Unfortunately, she didn’t give any kind of timeline or any specifics regarding when Julexis fans can expect to be celebrating a General Hospital storyline that brings Alexis and Julian back together again. However, if writers and producers are putting things together now, it sounds as if viewers could start seeing positive progress within the next couple of months.

Happy bday @WilliamdeVry1 For your bday I'm giving #julexis fans a heads up that that the heads upstairs at #gh are coming up with some interesting stuff to deal with these two love crazed whack-a-doodles. Looking good. Hang in there. pic.twitter.com/acUoKj8Vl3 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 20, 2018

Julexis fans are determined to see Julian and Alexis together and happy again, despite the dark turn their relationship took last year. Things got complicated when it looked like deVry might be leaving General Hospital for good, and given the rough stuff the couple went through at the time, any reunion will need to be done slowly and cautiously.

Of course, there are viewers who are enjoying the potential pairings of Finn with Alexis as well as Kim with Julian. Some General Hospital fans think that Kim brings out a lighter side of Julian that has been missing and while the Finn and Alexis pairing initially seemed odd to many, “Flexis” fans think there might be something there worth building.

When deVry returned to General Hospital last November, he chatted with TV Insider about what viewers could expect. It was noted that William signed a three-year contract to continue playing Julian, and he said he was confident that the writers would manage to exonerate his character in relation to all the bad deeds he had done. He also encouraged Julexis fans and told them not to give up on the couple yet.

DeVry added that it was important that the audience get emotional about seeing Alexis and Julian apart before a reconciliation could be successful. Clearly, by building up the pairings with Kim and Finn for Julian and Alexis, that is part of this puzzle. The General Hospital star points out that a happy reconciliation cannot be rushed, but he is confident that the two characters will ultimately end up back together.

Will Nancy Lee Grahn’s Twitter tease be enough to keep Julexis fans hanging on while they wait to see how Alexis and Julian make their way back to one another? Should these two reunite or is there more potential in having Alexis with Finn and Julian with Kim? Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as this Julexis journey continues to see what comes next for these two.