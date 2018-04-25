Kym Johnson And Robert Herjavec Reveal The Names Of Their Newborn Twins

Kym and Robert have revealed the names of their adorable boy-girl twins with a new photo.

Robert Herjavec has revealed the names of his and wife Kym Johnson’s newborn twins, a boy and a girl, born on April 23. People is reporting that shortly after the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and the Shark Tank businessman introduced the world to their twins with an adorable family photo on April 24, Robert then took to the social media site a few hours later to share a close-up photo of the babies and to officially reveal their names.

Sharing a black and white photo of the pair sleeping together while wearing matching hats – one featuring a bow – the site reported that Herjavec confirmed in the photo’s caption that their baby girl is named Haven Mae Herjavec and their baby boy, Hudson Robert Herjavec.

The businessman also shared a very sweet message for his twins in the adorable photo’s caption.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec – it’s great out here!” Robert wrote on Instagram one day after welcoming the babies into the world. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives.”

He then added in his sweet message for his new babies, “May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

The incredibly adorable black and white photo of the newborns has already gained more than 51,000 likes in the first 14 hours since Kym’s husband shared it with the world via the social media site.

The arrival of twins Haven and Hudson marked Johnson’s first children, while her husband has three kids, Skye Herjavec, Caprice Herjavec, and Brendan Herjavec, from a previous relationship.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kym first announced the birth of the babies on her Instagram page on April 24 but didn’t confirm at the time what names the couple had chosen for their newborns.

The DWTS pro – who’s been proudly showing off her growing bump while out and about over the past few months – shared the first photo of her twins being held by their dad in what appeared to be the hospital room where she gave birth earlier this week on April 23.

Sharing a black and white photo of her husband holding a baby in each arm via her Instagram account, Johnson wrote in the caption, “I never [thought] my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Kym previously spoke out about getting pregnant with her twins at the age of 41 just weeks before giving birth, confirming that she and Robert – who met while competing together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 – conceived their children via IVF.

Johnson told People back in March of becoming a mom, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen.”

The star then added at the time that being pregnant with two babies “really is a miracle.”