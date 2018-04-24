‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Responds To News Of Jeremy Calvert’s New Girlfriend On Twitter, Throws Shade

Leah Messer claims Jeremy Calvert can't be alone.

Leah Messer threw some shade at her former husband, Jeremy Calvert, on Twitter after learning news of his new romance.

Just as Calvert went public with his new girlfriend Desiree Kibler on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three surfaced on Twitter where she spoke of someone who settled and chose to be unhappy. Right away, fans began to wonder if it was Calvert who Messer was talking about.

“He can’t chose himself.. he’s gotta be in a relationship but that’s neither here nor there,” Messer replied.

Calvert showcased his relationship with Kibler for the first time on an Instagram story at the end of last week, and days later, Radar Online shared a report claiming Calvert had bailed Kibler out of jail after she was arrested and charged with DUI twice in one night. As the outlet explained, Kibler was taken into custody earlier this month after being charged with her first DUI and a drug possession charge, and after being released hours later, she was again pulled over and taken into custody.

While many believed Messer was discussing Calvert when she said someone was unhappy in their relationship, she later confirmed that Calvert wasn’t who she was speaking of in her tweet. Instead, she was referring to “anyone” who has chosen to settle as opposed to living life to its fullest potential.

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer have been on and off since their 2015 divorce, and earlier this year, Messer told her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, that they were still hooking up. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Messer appeared on Lowry’s podcast series, Coffee Convos, in February and confirmed a physical relationship with Calvert.

Calvert, Messer, and their co-stars have been filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 for the past several months, and soon, fans will be reunited with the cast. During the show, Calvert and Messer’s relationship is expected to be addressed, as is their potential future reunion. As for a potential appearance by Calvert’s new girlfriend, Kibler, it’s hard to say whether or not she will be featured.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert, and their families, don’t miss the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday, May 7, at 9 p.m. on MTV.