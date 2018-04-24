Kim Kardashian Reveals She Always Wanted To Be On Reality TV, Almost Applied For MTV Series

Kim Kardashian's reality TV dreams have come 'full circle.'

Reality TV seems to be in Kim Kardashian’s blood. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently revealed that she always knew she wanted to be on a reality television series and that she almost applied to be on one of MTV’s most popular shows.

According to an April 23 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian’s career could be totally different right now if she had applied for MTV’s The Real World like she originally planned to do. Kim told Business of Fashion that she nearly applied to be on the reality series, where seven strangers live in a house together and have their lives filmed.

Kim Kardashian says that she spent years working in the office of her late father Robert Kardashian and dreaming about becoming famous. Kim claims that back in those days she “didn’t have a career” and “didn’t love college.” So, she pondered over what she wanted to do with her life. After realizing her love for The Real World, Kim came to the conclusion that she wanted to be on reality TV.

Kardashian revealed that she even told her best friend’s father that he should be her manager.

“It clicked,” she says. “This is what I want to do.”

Years later Kim began to garner some fame as Paris Hilton’s sidekick, but it wasn’t until after her shocking sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked that her name became a hot topic. Hot on the heels of the adult video, Kim Kardashian and her family inked a reality TV deal for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“The producers that produced The Real World produced my show, so it kind of all came full circle,” Kim Kardashian revealed. The show skyrocketed Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, to fame. It also made a name for Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who were pre-teens when the show began. Kris Jenner, who was already managing her family’s careers, became the ultimate “momager” and never looked back.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about to enter its 15th season, and Kim Kardashian and her family are more famous than ever. Viewers love to watch the family’s lives play out on television, as well as get the inside scoop on the constant drama that seems to always follow them around.