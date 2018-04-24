‘PUBG’ Xbox One To Begin Testing Miramar Map Wednesday

Second map for 'PlayerUnknonwn's Battlegrounds' to finally reach console soon with help of 'bug bounty'.

Xbox One owners of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have wondered when the Miramar desert map will make an appearance since the online multiplayer shooter debuted on the console this past December. PUBG Corp announced Monday that players will have the opportunity to download and help test the map out very soon with an opportunity to earn rewards for discovering bugs.

The Miramar test server will be available to download directly from the Microsoft Store starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24 in your local time zone. PUBG owners interested in trying the map out will need to search for “PUBG Test Server” in the store.

PUBG players won’t be able to get onto the test servers until Wednesday, April 25 and it is important to note the developers are limiting the test for third-person mode on North American servers. For this reason, the following test schedule is highly unfavorable to European players.

U.S. (PDT) SCHEDULE

4/25, 4/26, 4/27: Servers available 5 p.m. PDT through 11 p.m. PDT

4/28 and 4/29: Servers available 11 a.m. PDT through 11 p.m. PDT

PUBG Corp is also offering players a chance to earn rewards for helping to hunt down bugs with the map. The announcement included a promise that 150 players who help find bugs will receive “swaggy in-game items.” This is likely to be rare or exclusive cosmetic items for PUBG characters to wear.

Xbox Players: the test server for Miramar launches on 4/24. Anyone who owns PUBG on @Xbox One will be able to participate. More details: https://t.co/th9emWM1W6 pic.twitter.com/225mUDmvFW — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) April 24, 2018

It is not clear if this will be the only round of testing for the map on the Xbox One or if more testing will come later. PUBG Corp’s recent roadmap of development on the console slated the Miramar map for official release sometime in May.

The Miramar map has been tweaked repeatedly since it was first launched for the PC version of PUBG in December. Most recently, the developers added a lake to the northern section of the map along with new villages to provide loot and engagement opportunities. There are also more paved roads and off-road paths for players to utilize when driving around in vehicles.

The console version of PUBG has struggled with performance issues since the time it was first launched into the Xbox Game Preview program. The PC version has had its fair share of performance problems as well but the console version has been particularly rough.

PUBG Corp has stated improving stability and performance is their focus but will continue to add other features as well. This includes bringing in custom matches and events like the PC version currently enjoys.