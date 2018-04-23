Dwayne Johnson Welcomes New Daughter

'The Rock' welcomed new co-star in life to the world today.

After nine months of production, Dwayne Johnson has a new co-star, and he couldn’t be happier. Today “The Rock” and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian have announced the birth of their daughter Tiana Gia Johnson today, reports People.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” says Johnson in an Instagram post.

While this is Dwayne and Lauren’s second daughter (3-year-old Jasmine was born in 2015), Johnson is also father to 16-year-old Simone Alexander with his first wife, Dany Garcia.

“I can’t make boys — not that I want to. Girl power,” Johnson joked earlier this month while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On April 3, Johnson told DeGeneres how excited Jasmine was to have a sibling until a few weeks ago when she announced to her parents that she no longer wanted a baby sister.

“Out of the blue, about a week and a half ago, we were eating breakfast … and I mean, out of the blue, we have her cartoons on, she’s eating, she looks up and she goes, ‘I don’t want a baby sister.’ Firm, direct eye contact, and that was it.”

While Jasmine will have to adjust to becoming a big sister, Johnson gave these words of advice to men everywhere on Instagram.

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can … holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do,” he continued. “But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. It’s a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.”

It’s been a good couple of weeks for Johnson. His latest film Rampage, which Seattle Times reviewer Moira McDonald stated, “It’s really terrible, and I enjoyed it immensely,” is still No. 2 at the box office. After two weekends, the movie has made $66,600,066. Johnson’s other projects arriving soon include a sequel to last summer’s hit, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, San Andreas 2, and Jungle Cruise based on the theme park ride at Disneyland. His co-star for that adventure will be Emily Blunt, but right now Johnson only has eyes for his new co-star in life, Tiana Gia.