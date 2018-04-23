Selena Gomez Shaves The Back Of Her Head Amid Justin Bieber Break Up

Selena Gomez shows off her latest hair transformation via Instagram.

Selena Gomez has a brand new hairstyle. The singer revealed her new ‘do via her Instagram account on Monday, and some fans were stunned to see that Selena is now rocking an undercut, meaning the back of her head has been shaved in one spot.

According to an April 23 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Selena Gomez debuted her new shaved hairstyle while in Germany, where she is busy promoting her shoe collaboration with Puma. Hairstylist Tim Duenas reportedly gave Gomez her new shaved look, which she dubbed a “subtle change” in her Instagram reveal.

In the photo, Selena Gomez’s hair is pulled up into a high braid, which perfectly shows off the undercut. The style was courtesy of Marissa Marino, who took credit for the braid via her own Instagram account, labeling the look a “new trend alert.”

Life & Style Magazine reports that Selena Gomez’s new hairstyle change comes at a time when her relationship with Justin Bieber is on the rocks. The couple had first begun dating back in early 2011 but called off the romance by late 2012, as reported by Billboard. However, the pair, fans lovingly refer to as “Jelena,” shocking rekindled their relationship in late 2017 as Selena was splitting from then-boyfriend, The Weeknd. Justin and Selena began to pack on the PDA confirming rumors that they were back together. Bieber and Gomez even attended the wedding of Justin’s father together, where they were photographed getting cozy.

However, recently reports have surfaced revealing that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking a break from their relationship again, and it seems that Selena needed her “subtle change” in the midst of the drama. As fans know, this isn’t the first time that the former Wizards of Waverly Place star has changed her hairstyle, per a report from ET.

In the past, she’s rocked bangs, changed her hair color going from a brunette to a blond, and even cut her long locks into a cute bob. It seems that the new undercut is just the latest in Selena Gomez’s long line of hair, style, and beauty transformations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has yet to speak out on his on again, off again girlfriend’s new style.