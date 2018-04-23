Brie Bella Reveals If She Thinks Nikki Bella And John Cena Will Ever Get Back Together After Breakup

Brie is addressing her twin sister's shocking break up with fellow WWE star John Cena.

Brie Bella is opening up about her twin sister Nikki Bella’s recent split from fiance John Cena after six years together, and she’s revealing if she thinks the two will ever get back together. Brie spoke candidly about the breakup in a new interview with Us Weekly, where she admitted that she’ll always be close with John and still sees him as family despite the twosome’s recent split.

“I love John like a brother. He will always be family,” Bella said when asked about the WWE star shortly after they announced that they had called it quits. “I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he’s an extremely good man and what he and my sister wanted, that’s between them.”

Brie then continued to Us Weekly that John “will always be family and he knows that” before adding that she’ll always still call him and ask him for advice even though he and Nikki are no longer together.

As for whether or not she thinks her sister and Cena will ever get back together somewhere down the line, Brie admitted to the site that she is holding out some hope that the couple could potentially make the decision to reunite after they shockingly announced their split just months before they were due to get married.

“I’m extremely spiritual, so if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” Bella said while speaking with the outlet at Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté on April 21.

“Their souls will come back and I think sometimes people can separate and come back or sometimes you separate and realize that life should be different,” the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality star then continued. “I always think when two people are good people, Nikki’s a great person and John’s a great person, you always want to see two people together.”

The star then added that either way, “everyone just supports whatever decisions they make.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

E! Online reported that Nikki was also at the event with her sister Brie on April 21 but was not wearing her engagement ring and didn’t appear to speak to media, though she shared various photos on Instagram that showed her smiling and having a pretty good time with her twin sister.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Nikki and John announced their breakup on April 16 in a statement posted to social media where they asked for privacy. The two were expected to tie the knot in a big ceremony later this year after around six years of dating and a very public engagement at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

The now-former couple haven’t spoken out publicly to any media outlets about the split since sharing the statement on social media, though Bella did share a cryptic message on her Instagram page on April 20 that appeared to allude to the breakup.

Sharing a photo of herself at the beach and looking at the ocean, PopCulture.com reported that Nikki shared a quote by poet E. E. Cummings in the caption that appeared to be a subtle reference to her and John’s recent breakup.

Bella posted alongside the photo of herself gazing at the ocean in a blue dress, “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always our self we find in the sea.”