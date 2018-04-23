‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Will Lean On Maci Bookout For Advice After Welcoming Baby Boy

Amber Portwood is nervous to welcome her first son.

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon will welcome their first child together, a baby boy, next month.

In a new interview, Portwood, who already shares nine-year-old Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, opened up about her excitement and fears for welcoming her very first son.

“I’m so excited and I’m anxious. I’m nervous too because I don’t have a baby boy,” Portwood explained to In Touch Weekly magazine during an interview on April 21. “I don’t know how to clean properly. I’m gonna have to call Maci to know what to do.”

As Teen Mom OG fans well know, Portwood’s co-star, Maci Bookout, is already mom to two boys, including nine-year-old Bentley Edwards, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, and one-year-old Maverick, who she shares with husband Taylor McKinney.

Throughout their time together on Teen Mom OG, Portwood and Bookout have become quite close and bonded over their struggles as teenage parents. They’ve also bonded over their struggles with addiction. Years ago, Portwood attempted to get clean of all drugs in rehab and later took on a prison sentence after being unable to do so. As for Bookout, she hasn’t dealt with addiction herself, but continues to be faced with the challenges of co-parenting with an addict.

According to Portwood, she absolutely loves Bookout and appreciates the help she’s given her throughout her pregnancy, especially due to the fact that she’s so nervous about having a boy around for the first time.

As she prepares to welcome her son with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood is doing what she can to help her daughter, Leah, prepare for the new addition. As she explained, Leah is “so excited” to be getting a little brother and has even been practicing for his arrival with a baby doll.

Leah is already a big sister to Gary Shirley’s second child, two-year-old daughter Emilee.

Portwood went on to say that her daughter has been “so good” with her younger sister and added that she can’t wait to see her interact with her and Glennon’s baby boy, who they’ve named James.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating since last summer after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating since last summer after meeting on the set of WEtv's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.